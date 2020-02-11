Midweek blast of arctic weather to blanket much of North Dakota

A midweek blast of winter weather is promising to spoil a couple of weeks of springlike weather in North Dakota.

The National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for central North Dakota, roughly in the area from Bismarck to Jamestown and from Bottineau to Ashley. It's in effect from Tuesday evening through middday Wednesday.

The area could get up to 2 inches of snow and winds gusting as high as 45 mph, according to forecasters. Travel could be difficult, and the Jamestown region could see near-blizzard conditions early Wednesday.

The arctic front also will bring bitter cold, with wind chills near 40 degrees below zero in the north on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday's high temperature in Bismarck is forecast to be only 15 degrees, with the overnight low Wednesday dropping to 15 below.

Eastern North Dakota could see blizzard conditions. A winter storm watch is posted there. Places like Grand Forks and Fargo on Wednesday could see the mercury drop as much as 20-30 degrees in a matter of hours, according to AccuWeather.

The arctic air mass is expected to filter into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic by Friday, AccuWeather said.

