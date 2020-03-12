Mid-March return to winter expected this weekend

North Dakotans can expect a mid-March return to winter this weekend.

A storm system stalling over the West Coast will bring some accumulating snow to the Northern Plains beginning Friday night and lasting through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Western and central areas of the state could get at least 2 inches of snow through Saturday night. Bismarck is in an area which the weather service says has "medium" potential for that amount. Areas to the west have a higher potential, and areas to the east a lesser potential.

Accumulating snow is more likely in northern areas on Sunday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Arctic air pushing into the northwestern U.S. will bring much lower temperatures than in recent days, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. Low temperatures Saturday night could drop into the single digits below zero in the northwestern corner of North Dakota, the forecasting service said.

Bismarck-Mandan's high temperature is expected to be in the mid-20s on Saturday and in the mid-30s on Sunday.