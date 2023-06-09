The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation says a deal it has reached with a major pipeline company will advance its energy development goals.

Thunder Butte Petroleum, a subsidiary owned by the MHA Nation, signed an agreement Friday to acquire a pipeline segment from Enbridge.

The Plaza/Wabek pipeline will connect the tribe's oil facilities on the Fort Berthold Reservation to Enbridge’s broader system that covers the U.S. and Canada. This allows the tribe greater access to markets across both countries.

Tribal Chairman Mark Fox said the purchase will have a dramatic effect on the MHA Nation.

“This is a major step in enhancing our ability to get our trust assets of oil and gas out to market,” he told the Tribune.

The Plaza/Wabek pipeline had previously been inactive, Fox said. It is the closest pipeline to Thunder Butte Petroleum’s transloading and oil storage facility.

New infrastructure is soon to be built to connect Thunder Butte, the Plaza/Wabek pipeline and the Enbridge system, according to Fox.

Fox and other tribal officials highlighted the economic development the move will bring for the MHA Nation at a press conference Friday in New Town.

“We’re going to spin that off into agriculture, into hydrogen development, and all these other things that we can do with water and sun,” Fox said at the press conference.

Mike Koby, vice president of U.S. liquids pipelines operations for Enbridge, said the MHA Nation will be the first tribal shipper on an Enbridge pipeline.

"Ownership provides direct financial benefits to the tribal communities that's coming directly from the assets that they have an ownership in," Koby said.

The Fort Berthold Reservation has more than 2,640 active oil and gas well that produced an average of 144,190 barrels of oil per day in February, according to the most recent figures from the state Department of Mineral Resources. State regulators estimate the reservation has the potential for 3,911 additional oil and gas wells.

The pipeline runs 31 miles from the Plaza/Wabek fields to Enbridge’s facility in Stanley. It can transport 15,000 barrels a day.

North Dakota Pipeline Authority Executive Director Justin Kringstad said the purchase will serve the MHA Nation well.

“Bakken barrels moving into the Enbridge network have been seeing very strong pricing in the Midwest relative to other crude benchmarks,” he said.

Fox said he expects the pipeline to be operational within a year.