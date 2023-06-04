The Mandan Hidatsa and Arikara Nation's Fort Berthold Reservation sprawls over 1,530 square miles in west-central North Dakota. In the heart of the reservation, Lake Sakakawea forms a watery obstacle that separates communities.

Only one bridge crosses Lake Sakakawea on the reservation, which means residents have to make long drives as they travel to and from scattered communities.

That's more than an inconvenience, especially when it comes to delivering medicine or getting specimens to the lab for quick results.

To overcome the formidable geographical barriers, the tribe is turning to drones as a way to save time by flying over Lake Sakakawea to deliver medicine and lab specimens.

MHA Nation is the recipient of a federal grant of almost $2 million to test drone delivery of medicine and lab specimens.

"We are just getting started," said Keri Hartman, academic dean and chair of environmental science at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, who is the principal investigator for the drone delivery study. "I think it's the best idea since the wheel, almost."

The drive from New Town, where the reservation's main clinic is located, to the satellite clinic in Twin Buttes is 98 miles, a drive that takes an hour and 45 minutes on a route that passes through Killdeer, a town off the reservation.

But as the crow flies, along a route flying over Lake Sakakawea, the distance is much shorter, about 40 miles, Hartman said.

Drones, which already are being used for delivering packages, including medicine, have been shown to be reliable and efficient, he said.

"I think it's long overdue," Hartman said. "We know it will work. We just have to work out the details. It's very much needed."

In one example, drone delivery of medicine is coming next year to Washtenaw County in Michigan through a partnership with University of Michigan-affiliated Michigan Medicine and Zipline, a California-based drone delivery company.

Tribal officials will select optimal sites for taking off and landing the drones. They're considering sites south of New Town that appear to provide optimal routes.

The tribe is getting technical assistance from the University of North Dakota's John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences.

The drones must be capable of flying in North Dakota's frigid, subzero winters and must be able to withstand the blustery winds.

"We think we can make it work," Hartman said.

Officials hope to make short test flights this summer, but longer range test flights must await approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to allow beyond visual line of sight flights.

"We hope to start soon," Hartman said. "The tribe's very fired up about it."

Besides delivering medicine, the clinics are looking forward to the capability of sending lab specimens in for analysis with drones, which will enable same-day results, said Jared Eagle, the tribe's health administrator.

"What we would like to see is lab delivery," such as blood work, he said. Delivery of medicine also will spare patients long travel. "That would save families having to drive these long miles," Eagle said.

Those living at Fort Berthold are eager for the drone delivery experiments, and are looking forward to drones going into service. The initiative has the strong backing of the tribal council.

"It would be a benefit to everybody who ever uses our service," Eagle said. "Hopes are high."

Mark Askelson, an associate vice president of research at UND's aerospace program, said medicines lend themselves to drone delivery.

"A lot of medicine isn't that heavy," he said. "You don't need a large drone."

The class of drones that will be tested are capable of carrying payloads up to 55 pounds.

Severe weather conditions will pose the most significant test, Askelson said. "We haven't solved all the nasty weather problems that affect drones," he said.

"Without a doubt you need drones that are reliable," Askelson added. "These birds have to be what we call in the business airworthy."

When preparing to apply for the grant, UND reached out to MHA Nation, knowing the long distance residents must drive, said Thomasine Heitkamp, research developer in UND's office of the vice president of research and economic development.

"We wanted to do this experiment where there's a need," she said.

Lessons learned from the drone delivery experiment at Fort Berthold will have applicability to rural areas around the state, through a variety of use cases, Askelson said. Other possibilities include use by emergency responders to deliver naloxone, a drug used to reverse opioid overdose.

"They're great partners and they're open to this," Heitkamp said of MHA Nation officials.

In fact, reservation officials also are interested in using drones to monitor pipelines and to collect air quality samples and to use infrared sensors to detect methane and other leakage from oil field locations, Hartman said.

"There's incredible leakage of gasses," he said, mentioning cancer-causing benzene and hydrocarbons that leak from well pads, release valves, tanks and drilling activity.

"Not to mention flaring," Hartman said. The tribe analyzed samples. "We found a cocktail of hazardous chemicals in the snow," he said.

Another possible drone application is for a land use study. The tribe wants to train students to learn to become drone pilots so they can have a homegrown skilled workforce for drone applications.

"That's one of our main topics," Hartman said.