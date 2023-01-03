MHA Nation investing in property in Las Vegas; tribe buys site of 2017 massacre

The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation in North Dakota is eyeing two property purchases in Las Vegas in recent years as an investment, with plans to make a decision by the end of 2023 on how to use the land.

The MHA Nation, also known as the Three Affiliated Tribes, has purchased land on the Las Vegas Strip that was the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. MGM Resorts International CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle disclosed the news of the sale of the Village property to his staff in a letter Friday, according to The Associated Press.

The purchase price was not disclosed. Tribal Chairman Mark Fox told the Tribune on Tuesday that the tribe signed a nondisclosure agreement, which means it can't release financial details.

"We just look at it as an opportunity to invest because we know that those property values are going to continue to rise," he said.

The tribe -- whose Fort Berthold Reservation lies in the heart of the oil-rich Bakken -- in 2021 bought an 8.5-acre lot across the street from the Village property for $12 million, and it has doubled in value since, Fox said.

Property's past

Concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival gathered at the Village property on Oct. 1, 2017, and gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from his hotel room above. He killed 58 people. Two more died later of their injuries. More than 850 people were hurt by the time the gunfire stopped. Paddock killed himself, and a motive was never established.

The site has remained unused and largely unchanged since the shooting, AP reported.

MGM Resorts last August donated 2 acres on the northeast corner of the property for a permanent memorial after a survey conducted by Nevada's Clark County found that a majority of respondents wanted the tribute built at the site of the shooting. The sale to the tribe does not include the 2 acres.

"So there's basically 13 (acres) that we're getting," Fox said. "The papers are saying 15, but it's really 13."

Planning for the memorial has been underway since late 2019, but it could be years before the final tribute is unveiled, according to AP. Fox told the Tribune that "We're going to do whatever we can to enhance that as well ... but we just don't know what we're going to do yet."

Hornbuckle said he knows the location means a great deal to many. But the tribe has "demonstrated that they care about our community, its future and, of course, its past,” he wrote.

Property's future

Fox said the tribe's Vegas properties are close to an airport, and that there's a possibility that "a new baseball field is going to be in our backyard."

The Oakland Athletics Major League Baseball team has been exploring the possibility of a new stadium in Oakland or Las Vegas, according to AP.

"It's prime real estate that we got at a very cheap price compared to what acreage goes for in Vegas," Fox said. "Within a year we'll know what we're going to do ... If we decide to develop it, we wouldn't be doing it by ourselves -- we would look for investors, maybe other tribes."