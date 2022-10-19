Mercer County to get $433 million battery minerals processing plant

A Minnesota metals company is planning a $433 million minerals processing facility in central North Dakota as part of a federal effort to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the power grid.

The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to projects in 12 states including the one in North Dakota's Mercer County. A total of 20 companies nationwide are getting money for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite, nickel and other battery materials, manufacture battery components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals, officials said.

Mercer County Commission Chairman Travis Frey said it's good news for the county in the heart of coal country because “it's very important that we diversify our industries."

“We just want to partner with industries that can further grow our economy, grow our population and help North Dakota and our county as a whole continue being a robust economy and energy production area for the nation,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Energy announcement Wednesday comes as the administration seeks to boost production and sales of electric vehicles as a key part of President Joe Biden's strategy to slow climate change and build up U.S. manufacturing. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said funded projects will "make battery materials and components here at home that we currently import from other countries'' such as China.

Talon project

Minnesota-based Talon Metals Corp. is getting a $114 million grant to build a facility in Mercer County to process nickel and other minerals for batteries from raw ore mined in Minnesota. It will invest $318 million of its own money in the project, which Gov. Doug Burgum said will create 150 jobs.

“By increasing domestic production of nickel and other battery minerals and reducing our reliance on foreign sources, we can strengthen our economy, our communities and our national security while continuing to grow North Dakota’s status as a powerhouse for the nation," Burgum said in a statement.

It wasn't immediately clear if all of the new jobs would be in Mercer County or if some would be in Minnesota.

Talon is the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel Project in central Minnesota, the only high-grade nickel-copper-iron-cobalt deposit under development in the U.S., according to the governor's office. Subsidiary Talon Nickel (USA) LLC plans to transport raw ore from the Tamarack mine by existing rail to the proposed Battery Minerals Processing Facility in Mercer County.

"Today’s announcement is a clear recognition that production of domestic nickel and other battery minerals is a national priority," Talon CEO Henri van Rooyen said in a statement.

Neither the governor's office nor Talon released the site of the Mercer County facility. Talon in a statement said "the acquisition of the preferred site in North Dakota is actively under negotiations." Both the company and the governor's office identified it as an "industrial brownfields" site, a term generally referring to previously contaminated land that has been cleaned up so it can be redeveloped.

Talon said in a statement that having the processing facility in North Dakota rather than closer to the mine in Minnesota "significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting."

The project will be subject to state and federal environmental reviews and permitting, and the company and Department of Energy said there will be "consultations with tribal sovereign governments." A portion of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation is in Mercer County.

Talon considered 18 sites in Minnesota and surrounding states for the plant, according to Todd Malan, the company's head of climate strategy and its main spokesman.

"North Dakota had a number of key attributes (rail proximity, industrial brownfield site with expansion capacity, drier environment than we have at the mine site) and good rail access to our customer (Tesla) in Texas," he said in an email to the Tribune. "Timeline, we will go into a negotiating process with DOE and property owners. Goal is to be producing for Tesla by 2026."

The Biden administration's goal is to establish a lithium battery supply chain by 2030.

Workforce development

Frey said Mercer County remains "huge advocates of our coal mining and coal power plants" but that "we’ve been actively courting and trying to get new types of industry to the county for the past several years.”

Talon has a workforce development agreement with the United Steelworkers Union.

"Through workforce training and a strong collaboration, we’ll ensure that the jobs created will put us on strong footing and continue to sustain our communities well into the future,” Union President Tom Conway said in a statement.

The federal grants announced Wednesday are funded by last year’s $1 trillion infrastructure law and are separate from an executive order Biden issued last spring invoking the Defense Production Act to boost production of lithium and other critical minerals used to power electric vehicles.

Projects also are being funded in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Washington state. At least two projects will be in states that have yet to be selected.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)