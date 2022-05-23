Memorial Day weekend expected to kick off a busy summer travel season

When North Dakotans travel this weekend over the Memorial Day holiday, they will encounter high fuel prices and nearly as many people on the road and in the air as they did before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer travel season. It's typically when gasoline prices peak for the year, though that's not necessarily the case in 2022 given the volatility in oil markets stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said Gene LaDoucer, spokesman for AAA in North Dakota.

Fuel prices are nearing a record high in North Dakota. Statewide, it cost an average of $4.17 a gallon to fill up at the pump on Sunday. The all-time high was $4.23 set on May 22, 2013. The average cost jumped above $4 per gallon on May 7.

Oil prices have soared in recent months amid the ongoing invasion in Ukraine. Nations such as the United States have banned imports of Russian oil, and the oil industry is struggling to meet global demand without it, LaDoucer said.

On top of that, refineries have switched to producing summer fuel blends meant to keep cars running smoothly and keep smog at bay. Summer blends tend to cost as much as 15 cents more per gallon, which factored into the prices at the pump earlier in May, LaDoucer said.

Still, he anticipates a strong summer travel season following two years in which the pandemic prompted fewer people to take trips.

"We’ve seen a strong rebound in travel," LaDoucer said. "People are feeling much more comfortable with travel now than they had been. There's a great deal of pent-up demand. Perhaps families have been saving up for their vacation when they finally felt it was safe enough to do so."

AAA anticipates 39.2 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from their home over the Memorial Day weekend, an 8% increase over last year. The auto club says 42.9 million people traveled over the holiday in 2019, the year before the pandemic hit the United States.

LaDoucer said inflation and high fuel prices "could discourage some travelers or cause others to make changes to their vacation plans in order to identify some savings to stay in budget."

About 89% of Americans who will travel for Memorial Day will do so by vehicle, with 8% traveling by air and the rest by another method of transportation such as a bus, a train or a cruise, according to AAA.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.