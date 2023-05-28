Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The annual Memorial Day program at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery on Monday will feature a groundbreaking for a columbarium.

It will be built in the northeast corner of the cemetery south of Mandan. The National Cemetery Administration and the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery Foundation awarded $1.86 million and $600,000 respectively to the project. The columbarium will have 2,240 niche compartments for cremation urns. It is scheduled to be completed in October.

“This is great because it’ll provide veterans and their spouses an alternate option” to a ground burial, North Dakota National Guard spokesman William “Pro” Prokopyk said.

The Memorial Day Ceremony is at noon. It's open to the public. The National Guard expects about 3,000 people to attend, and asks attendees to bring their own lawn chairs.

Cemetery officials ask those who will be visiting the cemetery but not attending the ceremony to clear the parking lot near the chapel by 9:30 a.m. They advise people with disability-marked vehicles to arrive before 10:30 a.m. Shuttle buses will be available from the parking lot to the ceremony area.

The Viet Nam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club is hosting a motorcycle Honor Run before the ceremony. Participants will leave The Shop on 131 Airport Road in Bismarck at 11 a.m. Motorcyclists and passengers are invited to participate and are asked to arrive between 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

The ceremony will begin with a flyover of two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Obrigewitch will serve as emcee. Remarks are expected from Gov. Doug Burgum; U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D.; and Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the state Guard adjutant general.

Staff Sgt. Gus Tandberg with the North Dakota Army National Guard's 188th Army Band will perform the national anthem. Legacy Methodist Church Pastor Brandon Vetter will then lead a prayer. The 188th Army Band Cover Down Brass Ensemble will perform “Hymn to the Fallen,” and Dakota Leathernecks Detachment No. 1419 will set off a rifle volley salute.

Century High School students Alex Munson and Spencer Hoskins will play taps. The North Dakota National Guard Military Funeral Honors Team will then fire a 21-gun cannon salute. The ceremony will conclude with a closing prayer led by Chaplain Lt. Col. Ryan Sarenpa.

The annual ceremony dates to 1993. The cemetery is 6 ½ miles south of Mandan off North Dakota Highway 1806. The ceremony also will be livestreamed at NDGuard.ND.gov and on the North Dakota National Guard Facebook page.

Free bus transportation will be available for the public to and from the ceremony:

Bismarck: Bank of North Dakota parking lot, 1200 Memorial Highway. Bus will arrive at 9:30 a.m. and depart at 10:15 a.m.

Mandan: Dan’s Supermarket parking lot, 500 Burlington St. SE. Two buses will arrive at 9:30 a.m. and depart 10:15 a.m.

There will be no Memorial Day program at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck. Veterans organizations instead will host a gathering for veterans and their families at the Veterans Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park adjacent to the cemetery will host a Military Appreciation Day on Monday by offering free admission to military members, veterans and their families. For more information call 701-667-6340.

Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff from 12:01 a.m. to noon Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Burgum also encourages North Dakotans to lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.