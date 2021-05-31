Memorial Day ceremony celebrates Korean War veteran who earned Medal of Honor

Above a hill where numerous North Dakota veterans have been laid to rest, speakers honored soldiers who died in service to the country and remembered a Korean War veteran who was posthumously awarded the nation's highest military honor 13 years ago.
The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan was ringed with motorcycles Monday afternoon as more than a thousand people gathered for the North Dakota National Guard's Memorial Day ceremony. Before the program began, more than 700 motorcyclists rode into the cemetery -- many with American flags flying from the backs of their bikes -- as part of an honor ride.
Wahpeton resident Emily Kubela sat by the entrance of the cemetery to watch the motorcycles roll in. Her father, Rodney, was buried there in 2010, and Kubela said she has been coming to the annual Memorial Day ceremony ever since.
"I would like to see every North Dakotan come to the ceremony at least one time in their life," she said.
Ray Molash, of Fort Yates, said he's participated in the honor ride since 2009. His parents and brother are buried at the cemetery.
This year's theme was "Korean War -- Never Forgotten." The keynote speaker was Russell Hawkins, stepson of Master Sgt. Woodrow Wilson Keeble, a North Dakotan who was a member of the state National Guard and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation's most prestigious military decoration. Keeble also received the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, considered the state's most prestigious honor.
Hawkins is a former chairman of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe and is the superintendent of the Sisseton Agency for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Keeble served in the South Pacific in World War II, where he earned several military honors, including a Bronze Star Medal and two Purple Hearts. He reenlisted in the National Guard during the Korean War and is quoted saying, "Someone's got to teach these kids how to fight."
Hawkins described his stepfather's actions that led to Keeble becoming the only full-blooded Sioux Indian to receive the Medal of Honor. Hawkins accepted the medal from President George W. Bush in 2008.
While in Korea, Hawkins said, Keeble's platoon was called in to support two others trapped in a crossfire. After three groups led by Keeble failed to break through enemy defenses, Keeble went alone, making his way through two enemy trenches and using taped-together hand grenades to destroy the enemy positions that created the crossfire. He succeeded, though he suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and the side of the head and had 83 pieces of grenade shrapnel pulled from his body afterward, Hawkins said. Keeble also lost a tooth.
Hawkins said that men who served with Keeble told him that Keeble always put himself between the enemy and his men, and he gave more than he received.
"I knew Woody since I was about 11 years old. I was with him when he died, so I think I know him pretty good," Hawkins said. "And if he was standing right here, right now, today, he would count each and every one of you as his friends."
The North Dakota National Guard created an award in recognition of Keeble. The Woodrow W. Keeble "JE SUIS PRET" Award honors a current or former member of the state Guard for actions that display "personal courage, fortitude and determination to protect/defend life, limb or property."
Gov. Doug Burgum, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, both R-N.D.; and Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota National Guard adjutant general, also gave remarks at the ceremony.
They touched on the need to remember those who died in service to the United States and praised the North Dakota National Guard as being one of the best in the nation.
"There's just something right about us gathering again today at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery to reflect and remember what Memorial Day is all about," Dohrmann said.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.