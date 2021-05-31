Memorial Day ceremony celebrates Korean War veteran who earned Medal of Honor

Hawkins is a former chairman of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe and is the superintendent of the Sisseton Agency for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Keeble served in the South Pacific in World War II, where he earned several military honors, including a Bronze Star Medal and two Purple Hearts. He reenlisted in the National Guard during the Korean War and is quoted saying, "Someone's got to teach these kids how to fight."

Hawkins described his stepfather's actions that led to Keeble becoming the only full-blooded Sioux Indian to receive the Medal of Honor. Hawkins accepted the medal from President George W. Bush in 2008.

While in Korea, Hawkins said, Keeble's platoon was called in to support two others trapped in a crossfire. After three groups led by Keeble failed to break through enemy defenses, Keeble went alone, making his way through two enemy trenches and using taped-together hand grenades to destroy the enemy positions that created the crossfire. He succeeded, though he suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and the side of the head and had 83 pieces of grenade shrapnel pulled from his body afterward, Hawkins said. Keeble also lost a tooth.

Hawkins said that men who served with Keeble told him that Keeble always put himself between the enemy and his men, and he gave more than he received.