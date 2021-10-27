Meetings set for Theodore Roosevelt National Park site planning

The National Park Service is holding two public meetings next week to present long-range, comprehensive site plans for developed areas of Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota.

The areas include Painted Canyon Overlook, the South Unit and North Unit entrances, Peaceful Valley Ranch and the Elkhorn Ranch Unit.

Park Service representatives will give presentations of planning concepts addressing future facilities needs, infrastructure and partnership opportunities.

The meetings will be from 6-8 p.m. Mountain time on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Medora Community Center, and by videoconference from 6-7 p.m. Mountain time on Thursday, Nov. 4, using Microsoft Teams at bit.ly/THROCSP.

Public comments will be accepted Nov. 1-30. Comments may be sent through parkplanning.nps.gov/THROCSP, or by mail to Superintendent, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, P.O. Box 7, Medora, ND 58645.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park has undertaken several major projects in recent years, including the $5.5 million rehabilitation and stabilization project on the ranch house, bunkhouse and barn of the Peaceful Valley Ranch, completed last summer. The ranch dates to the 1880s, when young, future President Theodore Roosevelt ranched and hunted in the area.

The park's two campgrounds also received new restroom facilities, a $1 million project that replaced older facilities that weren't as accessible for people with disabilities. The park also installed paved, ADA-accessible walkways at Skyline Vista and Boicourt Overlook in the South Unit.

Repairs also are planned for several miles of roadway on the South Unit scenic drive that slumped in 2019 due to Badlands erosion and have seen other failures. The project set to begin next spring has $39 million of federal money.

Park Superintendent Wendy Ross last month was named to a senior job helping to oversee park sites in 13 states. Her new job begins in late November.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park saw 551,303 visitors last year, and has seen more than 604,000 visitors this year through August.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.