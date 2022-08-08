 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meeting set on Missouri River management

A meeting on Missouri River management is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mandan's Baymont Inn.

The Missouri River Joint Water Board is spearheading the meeting. The board represents the water resource districts in the counties of Burleigh, Dunn, Emmons, McKenzie, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail, Oliver, Sioux and Williams.

"This event is structured to allow a flow of information between North Dakota's water managers and the public on issues they may feel are important for our continued use and enjoyment of the Missouri River," board Program Manager Ken Royse said.

The meeting is open to the public. There is a $40 registration fee. To register, contact Julie Ellingson at staff@ndwater.net or 701-223-4615.

