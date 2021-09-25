Meeting set on Medora road project

A public input meeting is scheduled Monday on proposed improvements to Pacific Avenue in Medora.

The meeting is 5-7 p.m. Mountain time at the Medora Community Center. State Transportation Department officials will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns. The meeting will have an open house format, without a formal presentation.

Planned improvements consist of an asphalt mill and overlay of Pacific Avenue from the Andrews Creek Bridge to the Exit 27 overpass structure, installation of new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps in Medora, and removal of a culvert under Pacific Avenue east of Medora near Exit 27.

People who can't attend the meeting can submit written comments by Oct. 12 to James Rath, 608 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND, 58505-0700; or jrath@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting - Medora” in the e-mail subject heading.

People who want to request special accommodations should contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328‑2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1‑800‑366‑6888.

