Meeting set on I-94 bridges in Steele area

A public input meeting is set Monday in Steele on proposed improvements and detour routes for the Driscoll and Robinson bridges on Interstate 94 -- Exits 190 and 205.
The meeting is 5-7 p.m. at the Steele Community Center, 105 W. Broadway Ave.
The proposed project consists of removing and replacing the bridge decks and installing new approach slabs and guardrails.
Written comments must be mailed by Nov. 21 to Travis Brossart, Bridge Division, 608 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505. Email tbrossart@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting” in the email subject heading.
People who need special accommodations can contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.