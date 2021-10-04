Meeting set on Highway 200 project in Hazen area

A public input meeting on proposed improvements to state Highway 200 in the Hazen area is set for Thursday.

The meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Hazen City Hall will utilize an open house format, with a formal presentation at 6 p.m. People who wish to request special accommodations should contact Atiana Beck at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

The proposed project involves lighting, a shared-use path and box culvert pedestrian crossing improvements from Main Street West to Hazen Golf Course. Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation, the city of Hazen and consultant Ackerman-Estvold will be on hand at the meeting to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Written comments on the project must be mailed by Oct. 22 to Stacy Flaten, consultant project manager, Ackerman-Estvold, 4165 30th Ave. S., Suite 100, Fargo, ND 58104, or emailed to stacy.flaten@ackerman-estvold.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0