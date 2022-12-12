 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meeting set in Beulah on area highway project

A public meeting is set Tuesday in Beulah on proposed improvements to North Dakota Highway 49 from Front Street Southwest north to the junction with state Highway 200.

The project consists of milling, asphalt overlay, curb ramp upgrades, and an intersection improvement at Seventh Street Northwest in Beulah.

Officials with the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the Ackerman-Estvold engineering firm will be at the Beulah Civic Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The public input meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 6 p.m.

A prerecorded presentation and other materials will be available Tuesday on the DOT website at www.dot.nd.gov; click "Public Meetings" under "Quick Links."

People who can't attend the meeting can send written comments by Dec. 28 to: Stacy Flaten, Consultant Project Manager, Ackerman-Estvold, 4165 30th Ave. S., Suite 100, Fargo, ND 58104; or email stacy.flaten@ackerman-estvold.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the email subject heading. Questions also can be directed to Flaten.

People who want to request specific accommodations should contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

