A public input meeting on proposed improvements to North Dakota Highway 200 is set Tuesday in Hazen.

The meeting is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at City Hall. It will use an open house format with a formal presentation at 6 p.m. Representatives from the city, the state Department of Transportation and the Ackerman-Estvold engineering firm will be on hand.

The proposed project includes lighting, shared-use path, and box culvert pedestrian crossing improvements to the highway from Main Street West to Hazen Golf Course.

People who need to request accommodations should contact Heather Christianson at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

A prerecorded presentation and other materials are on the DOT website at www.dot.nd.gov; click Public Meetings under Quick Links.

People also can submit written comments. They must be postmarked or emailed by May 10 to Stacy Flaten, Consultant Project Manager, Ackerman-Estvold, 4165 30th Ave. S, Suite 100, Fargo, ND 58104, or stacy.flaten@ackerman-estvold.com, with “Public Input Meeting-PCN 22938” in the letter heading or e-mail subject.