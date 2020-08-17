Medora tourism dampened but not decimated by pandemic

Out-of-staters

From what he’s seen, Ellison estimates that the ratio of North Dakotans to out-of-staters this year in his businesses is about 50-50, or “very similar to other years.”

Fisk said the foundation’s statistics from previous years show that on average, about 60% of visitors to the Medora Musical are from North Dakota. The foundation does not have data yet on the geographical breakdown of this year's tourists.

Killian, who works full time at the Chateau de Mores State Historic Site, said she has seen a big change in the demographics of visitors this summer.

“Our own data at the Chateau, we had expected to have mostly in-state visitors this year and it is exactly the opposite,” she said. “We’ve gotten a lot of out-of-staters. Now, North Dakotans are coming to see us, but it’s that Minnesota and Montana crowd that particularly keep coming through our doors.”

Killian said the chamber has been focusing on upcoming events to bolster out-of-season visitation, when perhaps the pandemic will have ebbed. On Nov. 8, the chamber will host its annual Hunter’s Feed, which she said primarily attracts North Dakotans, and on Dec. 8, it will celebrate its 25th annual Cowboy Christmas.

“We don’t close in the winter, so we want you to know that even with a pandemic, many of our businesses will be open year-round,” she said. “So if North Dakotans want to wait until the tourists (thin) out and then come see us, we are here with open arms waiting for you.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.