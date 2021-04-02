Medora residents back in homes after wildfire evacuation; Interstate 94 reopened

Residents of Medora have been allowed back in their homes after a large wildfire threatened the western North Dakota tourist town.
Meanwhile, the state Transportation Department has reopened a 45-mile stretch of Interstate 94 between Belfield and Beach that was shut down due to the fire threat and resulting smoke.
An electrical line that sagged and arced started the fire shortly before 1:30 p.m. local time Thursday, a few miles to the southwest of the town, according to Billings County Chief Deputy Maj. Dean Wyckoff. Wind gusting to nearly 30 mph blew the flames toward the community, threatening the Burning Hills Amphitheatre, home to the Medora Musical.
Medora is on the doorstep of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. It's a small community of stores and shops with a Western feel. It's also home to the musical that performs all summer.
Wyckoff and U.S. Forest Service spokesman Rob Schilling said firefighters worked the eastern flank of the fire on the west side of the Little Missouri River to save the amphitheater and the Chateau de Mores State Historic Site. They succeeded, though the flames did sweep through the nearby Medora Cemetery.
Authorities notified Medora residents through a reverse-911 phone system, and Medora police also went door to door in the community of about 100 people. Wyckoff said residents were directed to go to the nearby communities of Belfield or Beach.
The fire continued to burn into the evening -- growing to about 9,600 acres, roughly 15 square miles -- and authorities shut down the stretch of I-94. Smoke could be seen from miles away. Gov. Doug Burgum, who earlier on Thursday had put the National Guard on standby to help fight wildfires if needed, declared a statewide wildfire emergency, enabling the Guard to send two Black Hawk helicopters with water buckets to help fight the Billings County blaze. Numerous other local, state and federal agencies also responded.
The state Department of Emergency Services on Thursday requested a temporary flight restriction from the Federal Aviation Administration to allow the Guard helicopters and also aircraft with the U.S. Forest Service and North Dakota Civil Air Patrol to battle the Medora fire. The restriction will remain in place within a radius of 10 nautical miles of Medora until 6 p.m. local time April 8.
The fire was only about 15% contained as of 7:10 p.m. local time, but crews had stopped the forward progress of the flames, according to Misty Hayes, district ranger for the Medora Ranger District of the Little Missouri National Grassland. An update on containment wasn't immediately available early Friday.
The interstate reopened about 8:45 p.m. local time Thursday. Residents were allowed back home about 15 minutes later, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service. There were no immediate reports of injuries to people, or of any livestock injuries or losses.
"Life is very fragile. Fires remind us of that truth," said Roger Dieterle, a retired pastor who lives south of Medora. "This will be one April Fool's Day and Holy Thursday that will stick deeply in all of our souls."
Fire departments responded from Billings County, Medora, Beach, Golva, Sentinel Butte, South Heart, Belfield, Dickinson and Wibaux, Montana. The National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service also responded. Firefighters from Colorado who brought two wildland fire engines to North Dakota through a state compact also were at the scene, according to Schilling.
All of North Dakota is in some form of drought, with extreme drought covering almost all of the west, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, posted Thursday. That has elevated the wildfire danger, with nearly all of the west considered at “very high” risk.
Wildfires have burned more than 30,000 acres in North Dakota already this spring, compared with fewer than 10,000 all of last year. Nearly all counties have implemented some form of outdoors burning restrictions.
March climate statistics from the National Weather Service show that precipitation for the Dickinson area was about half an inch below normal. In the Bismarck region it was even worse -- eight-tenths of an inch below normal. Temperatures, meanwhile, were above normal in both areas.
A weather service red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions remained in effect Friday for much of the western two-thirds of North Dakota, with low humidity and gusty winds persisting across the region. The state forecast doesn't call for a chance of rain until Tuesday.
(Check back for updates.)
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.