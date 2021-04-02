Medora residents back in homes after wildfire evacuation; Interstate 94 reopened

The fire was only about 15% contained as of 7:10 p.m. local time, but crews had stopped the forward progress of the flames, according to Misty Hayes, district ranger for the Medora Ranger District of the Little Missouri National Grassland. An update on containment wasn't immediately available early Friday.

The interstate reopened about 8:45 p.m. local time Thursday. Residents were allowed back home about 15 minutes later, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service. There were no immediate reports of injuries to people, or of any livestock injuries or losses.

"Life is very fragile. Fires remind us of that truth," said Roger Dieterle, a retired pastor who lives south of Medora. "This will be one April Fool's Day and Holy Thursday that will stick deeply in all of our souls."

Fire departments responded from Billings County, Medora, Beach, Golva, Sentinel Butte, South Heart, Belfield, Dickinson and Wibaux, Montana. The National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service also responded. Firefighters from Colorado who brought two wildland fire engines to North Dakota through a state compact also were at the scene, according to Schilling.