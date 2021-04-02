Medora residents back in homes after wildfire evacuation; governor tours area

The Burning Hills Amphitheatre was spared any significant damage, though the fire encroached all the way up to concrete portions of the facility, according to Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation Chief Marketing Officer Justin Fisk.

“There was burn that took place along the entry walking path, but from our view, everything is structurally sound, intact, nothing is melted,” he said Friday. “We’ll be reevaluating throughout the week to make sure everything is still in good condition, but it looks like the fire stopped right at the edge of the theater and burned its way across the west side of the parking lot and a little further north.”

It’s unclear whether the property suffered any smoke damage, “but it doesn’t look like anything substantial," Fisk said.

No other foundation properties had structural damage from the fire. Some fencing will have to be redone in pasture areas near the theater, Fisk said.

The amphitheater is still closed for the winter, with lighting and sound equipment tucked away. Auditions for the Medora Musical are about a month away, roughly the same time the theater is opened up. The summer show begins its season June 9.

The popular Maah Daah Hey Trail runs through the Badlands west and south of Medora near the amphitheater, but it's unlikely the fire caused much damage given that the trail is narrow and made of dirt, said Phil Helfrich, president of the nonprofit Save the Maah Daah Hey. Wooden posts with a symbol of a turtle mark the trail's route through the rough and scenic terrain, and it's possible some will need to be replaced if they burned, he said.