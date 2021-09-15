Medora Musical has 2nd best attendance year; Pitchfork Steak Fondue sets record

The long-running Medora Musical this year had its second-best season for attendance, coming up just a few dozen attendees short of the record.

The show's 56th season ended Saturday, and drew 123,992 people, according to Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer Justin Fisk. That's only 82 people shy of the total in 2015, the musical's 50th anniversary season and record year.

"But we’re so happy with the season, grateful for the guests, and excited to keep things going this fall in a way we haven’t done before," Fisk said, noting a new Johnny Cash-themed show and plans to keep Theodore's Dining Room open all winter at the Rough Riders Hotel in Medora.

The musical did have a highest-ever nightly average attendance of 1,348, due to fewer show dates amid the high attendance. The musical had as many shows as in 2015, but a different schedule that included 20 two-show dates.

The neighboring Pitchfork Steak Fondue set a record with 50,383 attendees. The 50,000th visitor was given a commemorative pitchfork.