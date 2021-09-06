Medora Musical eyes near-record attendance year; attractions to see upgrades

Fundraisers "are on our way to raising about $10 million for this entire project, which includes some of the work we've already done, and we've had some in-kind donations from a lot of different, great companies," he said.

The project is ongoing, depending on "when we're able to raise the said funds for this project," though it's just begun, Rominger said.

"It's going to take some time to get those six-, seven-figure gifts from these individuals that we're looking for in order for us to make and continue on with some of these larger projects that we want to continue," he said.

Businesses

Dakota Cyclery had record mountain bike rentals and guided tours last year, and also has seen increased bike repairs, owner Jennifer Morlock said.

Amid the pandemic, people on road trips to see national parks, all 50 states and the rugged Maah Daah Hey Trail in the Badlands created "a perfect storm" for the full-service bike shop, she said.

Many visitors happened upon the shop spontaneously, she said.

"The place is intoxicating. It gets into your soul," Morlock said of the Badlands.