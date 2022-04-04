Medora Musical elevator nearing completion

Construction of a high-capacity elevator for the Medora Musical's venue is set to be completed in a few months.

The $2.15 million project at the Burning Hills Amphitheatre will be able to carry hundreds of people in and out of the show each night. It also will help emergency responders.

"We are facing many of the same supply chain challenges that everyone is so there is a chance something might happen, but as of now it's on track for a June completion," said Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation Marketing Manager Kaelee Wallace.

A crane was moving pieces of the elevator structure into place in early March, foundation spokesman Tim Olson said.

The elevator is a project of Access Medora, an initiative for upgrades in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Other projects include an ADA-compliant ramp and accessible bathrooms at the Old Town Hall Theatre in Medora.

The 2,800-seat Burning Hills Amphitheatre already has an elevator and a golf cart shuttle, but the elevator is small-capacity and the shuttle must maneuver around pedestrians. The venue also has an escalator.

The Engelstad Foundation, which donates to several causes, gave $1 million last year for the high-capacity elevator.

“Theatrical and musical arts are vital, cultural components of our society and should be enjoyed by all,” foundation Trustee Kris Engelstad McGarry said. “This grant will provide those with disabilities seamless access to the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation’s dynamic and incredible programming for years to come.”

North Dakota's Commerce Department last year awarded the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation a $1 million tourism transportation grant for refurbishing and replacing the escalators and, as needed, for constructing the elevator, according to agency spokeswoman Kim Schmidt.

Olson said the grant will be used in part to construct the elevator. Whatever costs are left will be covered by the foundation or future philanthropic support, he said.

The Medora Musical had its second-best attendance year in 2021, drawing nearly 124,000 people, just a few dozen shy of the record 2015 season.

Tickets go on sale April 26 for the musical's next season, from June 8-Sept. 10.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0