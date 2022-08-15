 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Medora Musical cancels Sunday show due to COVID-19 outbreak

080922-nws-medora14.jpg

The Burning Hills Singers with Nate Gilanyi, center left, and Jessica Bradish, center right, lead the gospel segment of the Medora Musical on the stage of the Burning Hills Amphitheatre during a recent performance. Others are, clockwise from top left, Damon Fichter, Taylor Leet, Kevin Korczynski, Jeanna Zenz, Rachael Endrizzi, Ken Quiricone and Aaron Atkinson. For a Medora Musical photo gallery, go to www.bismarcktribune.com.

 Tom Stromme

The Medora Musical canceled its Sunday show due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but officials were hoping to resume performances this week.

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation called off the show due to the outbreak detected Sunday morning among cast, crew members and production staff, according to Marketing Manager Kaelee Wallace.

“Its always a hard decision when we have to cancel a show knowing that guests come from all over the nation and world to see it,” she said.

Wallace did not immediately know how many members of the show and its staff were infected. She also did not have an estimate on the total number of cast, crew and production staff. The show's website lists 20 cast members.

The Medora Musical made headlines in 2020 when officials decided to continue performances despite the coronavirus pandemic that had shut down much of the tourism industry, though the start of the musical's season was delayed by about a month and show capacity was reduced due to COVID-19 measures.

People are also reading…

It's not uncommon for shows to be canceled. Bad weather has canceled a handful of shows this season. 

The production crew Monday was working on a plan to continue the show Tuesday, according to Wallace. The musical does not run shows on Monday.

The musical that performs at the Burning Hills Amphitheatre is in its 57th season. It had its second-best attendance year in 2021, drawing nearly 124,000 people, just a few dozen shy of the record 2015 season. This year's season concludes on Sept. 10. 

Reach Zachary Weiand at 701-250-8244 or zachary.weiand@bismarcktribune.com.

