Medora Foundation donates land to Roosevelt Library

Theodore Roosevelt statue

A bronze statue of Theodore Roosevelt in the uniform he wore as a U.S. Army officer stands outside the town theater in downtown Medora.

 Tom Stromme

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation has donated land to the presidential library planned in honor of the 26th president who ranched and hunted in the area in the 1880s.

The library's foundation recently announced the Medora Foundation's donation of 3.5 acres of land. The land will be for shared parking, walking and hiking paths, and a redesigned passage to the library and the Burning Hills Amphitheatre, home to the Medora Musical.

The library foundation had earlier announced the purchase of 90.3 acres of U.S. Forest Service land near the Medora Musical venue for $81,000. The amount was based on a Forest Service appraisal and covered by the Roosevelt family.

The two foundations also signed an agreement creating an access easement for the library's use of Chateau Road. The organizations also will contemplate an operating agreement, temporary construction access, water and other utility easements.

“The gift of this land is just the start of a mutually beneficial relationship as interdependent neighbors and partners," Foundation Board Chair Tim O'Keefe said in a statement.

Library Foundation Board Chair Linda Pancratz said, “This gift makes clear that our success is shared -- for Medora, Billings County, North Dakota, and our nation.”

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

