Medora evacuated for wildfire

A wildfire threatened the western North Dakota tourist town of Medora on Thursday, and authorities ordered the 100 residents to evacuate.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damaged structures, and it appeared the Burning Hills Amphitheater, home to the Medora Musical, was out of danger. But the fire continued to burn into the evening.
Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide wildfire emergency, enabling the North Dakota National Guard to send two Black Hawk helicopters with water buckets to help fight the Billings County blaze. Numerous other local, state and federal agencies also responded.
The fire began shortly before 1:30 p.m. local time and had grown to about 2,000 acres, or about 3 square miles, by evening, according to Billings County Chief Deputy Maj. Dean Wyckoff.
The blaze started a couple of miles southwest of the town, with the wind blowing the flames toward the community, according to Misty Hayes, district ranger for the Medora Ranger District of the Little Missouri National Grassland.
There were no immediate reports of injuries to people, Hayes and Wyckoff said, and Hayes wasn't aware of any livestock injuries or losses.
"I don't think there are any ranches in the path at this point," she said.
Authorities notified Medora residents through a reverse-911 phone system, and Medora police also went door to door. Wyckoff said residents were directed to go to the nearby communities of Belfield or Beach. He didn't immediately know how many did so.
Medora is on the doorstep of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. It's a small community of stores and shops with a Western feel. It's also home to the Medora Musical, which performs all summer in the outdoor amphitheater on the edge of town.
But Wyckoff said firefighters did “back-burn operations” on the west side of the Little Missouri River below the Chateau de Mores State Historic Site near Medora and fire protection at amphitheater structures. He said the fire reached a little bit west of the amphitheater, but he didn't believe it was threatened.
Hayes said she did not think the fire was yet even partially contained, but that officials were hoping the Little Missouri River on the western side of the town would stop its advance.
Wind in the area was blowing from the south-southwest at about 15 mph, with gusts up to 27 mph, according to National Weather Service data.
The fire sent up huge plumes of smoke. Sentinel Butte-area rancher Barbara Olstad said she could see it from 10 miles away. The North Dakota Department of Transportation closed both the east and west entrances from Interstate 94 into Medora due to the fire and resulting smoke that was reducing visibility.
All of North Dakota is in some form of drought, with extreme drought covering almost all of the west, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, posted Thursday. That has elevated the wildfire danger, with nearly all of the state considered at “very high” risk and Billings County in the “extreme” risk category.
Wildfires have burned more than 30,000 acres in North Dakota already this spring, compared with fewer than 10,000 all of last year. Nearly all counties have implemented some form of outdoors burning restrictions.
A National Weather Service red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions was in effect Thursday, with low humidity and gusty winds persisting across the state. The state forecast calls for no precipitation through at least the start of next week.
