Medora evacuated for wildfire

"I don't think there are any ranches in the path at this point," she said.

Authorities notified Medora residents through a reverse-911 phone system, and Medora police also went door to door. Wyckoff said residents were directed to go to the nearby communities of Belfield or Beach. He didn't immediately know how many did so.

Roger Dieterle, a retired pastor who lives south of Medora, was driving west from Bismarck and saw the fire’s smoke from Dickinson to Beach. The fire started within a mile of his home, which he said wasn’t in danger. He called the fire "a huge tragedy."

“We just pray for safety for everybody that’s involved,” he said.

Medora is on the doorstep of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. It's a small community of stores and shops with a Western feel. It's also home to the Medora Musical, which performs all summer in the outdoor amphitheater on the edge of town.