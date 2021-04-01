Medora evacuated for wildfire; Burning Hills Amphitheatre threatened but spared

The fire began shortly before 1:30 p.m. local time, according to Billings County Chief Deputy Maj. Dean Wyckoff.

"It was an electrical line that sagged and arced and started the fire,” he said.

The blaze started a few miles southwest of the town, with the wind blowing the flames toward the community, according to Hayes. By early evening the fire had grown to about 9,600 acres, or about 15 square miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries to people, or of any livestock injuries or losses.

"I don't think there are any ranches in the path at this point," Hayes said.

Authorities notified Medora residents through a reverse-911 phone system, and Medora police also went door to door. Wyckoff said residents were directed to go to the nearby communities of Belfield or Beach. He didn't immediately know how many did so.

Roger Dieterle, a retired pastor who lives south of Medora, was driving west from Bismarck and saw the fire’s smoke from Dickinson to Beach. The fire started within a mile of his home, which he said wasn’t in danger. He called the fire "a huge tragedy."

“We just pray for safety for everybody that’s involved,” he said.