Measurable snow in forecast for start of workweek

The start of the workweek will be marked by a return to winter.

After a weekend of springlike weather, snow will blanket much of the western two-thirds of North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow is forecast to begin in the west Sunday night and spread into central North Dakota by daybreak Monday. Widespread accumulating snow of 2-4 inches is expected. Bismarck is in the area with the highest potential for at least 2 inches.

Patchy blowing and drifting snow is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning, when snow will taper off in the south.

The high temperature in Bismarck-Mandan is forecast to be around 30 degrees on Monday and in the mid-20s on Tuesday. But by next weekend, the high could climb back to around 40.

