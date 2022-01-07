MDU seeks to tap new law in purchasing power from Young Station

Montana-Dakota Utilities hopes to make use of a new state law meant to encourage the purchase of coal-fired electricity within North Dakota, and the company's plan could result in a small increase to customers' bills.

The Bismarck-based utility seeks approval from the state Public Service Commission for a financial incentive tied to an agreement with Minnkota Power Cooperative to purchase electricity from Milton R. Young Station near Center. Senate Bill 2206 passed last year, allowing utilities to recover more from ratepayers than they otherwise would on power purchase agreements associated with coal plants, with approval from the PSC.

The incentive MDU seeks would amount to a 4 cent increase on the average residential customer’s monthly bill. The PSC will hold a hearing about the request on Jan. 20 at 8:30 a.m. in its hearing room at the state Capitol.

The power purchase agreement is already in effect and is meant to bridge the gap between the retirement of coal-fired units at MDU’s Heskett Station in Mandan this spring and the start of a new gas-fired unit at the site next year, company spokesperson Mark Hanson said. The amount of electricity MDU purchases from Young Station will vary at any given time, he said.

The new law is meant to encourage utilities to make use of existing power resources within North Dakota rather than build new sources of generation or look at opportunities outside the state, Commissioner Brian Kroshus said at a recent PSC meeting. Kroshus has since left the PSC to become state tax commissioner.

The hearing will consider whether the power purchase agreement will protect the reliability of the power grid and whether the proposed rate increase is reasonable, among other criteria.

PSC staff recommended last year that commissioners deny MDU’s request in part because Young Station has not been deemed to protect reliability and because the power purchase agreement is already in effect. MDU disagrees with that assessment, saying in regulatory filings that the plant can deliver energy to the power grid on demand and that the law does not specify when an agreement must be executed to be eligible for the incentive.

The law is one of several pieces of legislation passed in 2021 aimed at maintaining a reliable power grid with the continued operation of the state’s coal plants. Coal has faced financial challenges in recent years amid competition from natural gas and renewable power.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

