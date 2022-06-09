MDU seeking 12% electric rate increase; state regulators must approve

Montana-Dakota Utilities has filed for an electric rate increase.
The Bismarck-based company is asking the North Dakota Public Service Commission for a 12.3% increase, or $25.4 million, Prairie Public reported. For a residential customer using 800 kilowatts of power per month, the increase would be $14.94.
MDU in 2017 was granted a 3.7% increase.
"The biggest reason (for the rate increase request) is the investment we've made since that case," MDU spokesman Mark Hanson said. "And 2023 will bring the 88 megawatt simple-cycle combustion turbine, the Heskett Four unit."
The Heskett plant, north of Mandan, used to be a coal-fired power plant, but MDU has been converting it to natural gas.
"We've also had increases in software maintenance expense, insurance and labor for our continued operations," Hanson said. "Then there's inflation."
MDU also has filed for an interim rate increase equaling $11.4 million, meaning the typical customer would see his or her monthly bill rise by $5.33. State law allows an interim increase, subject to refund if the final increase authorized by the PSC is less than the interim rate.
MDU serves 93,500 electric customers in 119 North Dakota communities.
The rate case could take up to seven months to decide.