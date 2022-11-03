MDU Resources to review future of another subsidiary; reports Q3 earnings of $148M

Bismarck-based MDU Resources Group is planning to review the future of its Construction Services Group Inc. subsidiary.

The decision comes while MDU is finishing the separation of its construction materials subsidiary Knife River Corp., announced in August. That move will create two independent, publicly traded companies.

MDU Resources President and CEO David Goodin said in a statement Thursday regarding Construction Services Group that MDU’s board of directors unanimously determined the best way to optimize value would be to create two "pure-play" companies: a construction materials company and an energy delivery company. "Pure-play" refers to a company that focuses exclusively on one product or service, to gain market share.

The next steps for Construction Services Group could involve a sale, spin-off or merger, or a combination, according to Goodin.

“I think all options are on the table as we think about that,” he said. “So I wouldn’t preclude anything at this point."

Knife River’s separation is expected to be a tax-free spin-off to MDU Resources shareholders and completed next year, according to Goodin. Knife River, which provides construction materials and contracting services throughout the western, central and southern U.S., will remain headquartered in Bismarck.

“We believe these steps will unlock significant value for MDU shareholders and provide each company with the opportunity to execute on the respected business plans to achieve industry-leading performance,” Goodin said.

MDU Resources also reported third-quarter earnings of $147.9 million, according to The Associated Press. The company said that on a per-share basis, it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period. MDU Resources expects full-year earnings to be $1.75 to $1.90 per share.