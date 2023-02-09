BISMARCK (AP) — MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $117.1 million.

The Bismarck-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The energy, mining, construction and utilities company posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $367.5 million, or $1.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.97 billion.