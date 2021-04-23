MDU, regulators weigh impact of February gas price spike on customer bills

Much of MDU's gas supply is locked in at certain prices through various contracts, but the company had to buy gas on the daily market to meet its demand over a four-day period in mid-February at prices that had spiked.

It's unclear if the PSC will ultimately sign off on the exact plan MDU presented. Some commissioners indicated they wanted to consider what a flat rate would mean for customers' bills or whether it makes sense to impose higher rates during the shoulder seasons of spring and fall.

The commissioners seemed eager to hash out a final plan soon so as to not drag out the payments beyond September 2022. Commissioner Randy Christmann raised the potential for an inequity if the matter is delayed too long -- some people who were MDU customers in February during the price spike might move and change utilities, and vice versa, new MDU customers would have to pay the higher rates even though they were not using gas during the price spike.

"I think we should definitely start as soon as we can," Christmann said.