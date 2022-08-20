 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MDU power line work will impact boaters next week

Heskett Station (copy)

Heskett Station, owned by Montana-Dakota Utilities, is along the Missouri River in Mandan. 

Missouri River access from Misty Waters Marina and Kniefel Boat Ramp will be closed Monday through Thursday next week while Montana-Dakota Utilities works on a high-voltage transmission line replacement project.

The project entails replacing four large steel structures and associated conductor cables that span the river, starting near the Heskett Station power plant on the west side of the river, extending east into the marina parking lot and ending on the east side of Burnt Creek Loop.

River access will be closed for public safety because the transmission lines run over the top of the river entrance and the boat ramp.

The work also will impact boaters who access the river elsewhere. There will be times when boats will be stopped while work occurs overhead. Boats will be allowed to pass beneath the power lines when deemed safe.

