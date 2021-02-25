MDU gas customers could feel pinch from February cold snap

Montana-Dakota Utilities customers likely will see a spike in their natural gas bills in the wake of this month's cold snap that sent temperatures plummeting below zero every day for longer than a week.

Gas consumption across MDU's system for February rose about 40% above what's expected under normal temperatures, spokesman Mark Hanson said. The more gas a customer uses, the higher the bill.

MDU serves 114,000 natural gas customers across 75 communities, including Bismarck and Mandan.

Customers could also see higher bills down the road on account of a spike in natural gas prices amid the cold weather that extended as far south as Texas and sent the demand for gas surging across the middle of the country.

MDU estimates the impact to its North Dakota customers would be less than $100. Utilities in Minnesota told regulators this week that they were in the same boat and their customers could be on the hook for several hundred dollars, according to local news reports.