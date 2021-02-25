MDU gas customers could feel pinch from February cold snap

Montana-Dakota Utilities customers likely will see a spike in their natural gas bills in the wake of this month's cold snap that sent temperatures plummeting below zero every day for longer than a week.
Gas consumption across MDU's system for February rose about 40% above what's expected under normal temperatures, spokesman Mark Hanson said. The more gas a customer uses, the higher the bill.
MDU serves 114,000 natural gas customers across 75 communities, including Bismarck and Mandan.
Customers could also see higher bills down the road on account of a spike in natural gas prices amid the cold weather that extended as far south as Texas and sent the demand for gas surging across the middle of the country.
MDU estimates the impact to its North Dakota customers would be less than $100. Utilities in Minnesota told regulators this week that they were in the same boat and their customers could be on the hook for several hundred dollars, according to local news reports.
"We still have quite a bit to analyze yet, so the exact impact and when it would appear on a customer's bill is not yet determined," Hanson told the Tribune in an email. "However, Montana-Dakota will do all it can to minimize the impact to customers by spreading the cost over a yet-to-be determined time frame."
During the cold snap, the bulk of MDU's gas deliveries were under contract or were withdrawn from storage and were not impacted by the price spike, Hanson said. MDU secured 23% of deliveries through the daily market, which is where prices temporarily soared.
Rate case
MDU customers' bills could also go up in the future if regulators approve the company's request for a rate hike that's unrelated to the cold weather.
The utility has asked regulators to approve a natural gas rate increase of $6.26 per month for the average household.
The North Dakota Public Service Commission will hold public input sessions next week allowing MDU customers to comment on the company's rate case.
The sessions will be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday, March 2, at noon and 5:30 p.m. Central time.
MDU is seeking to collect an additional $9 million in annual revenue by increasing rates. The company says the request stems from infrastructure investments since its last rate case in 2018, including $53 million to improve the reliability and safety of its natural gas service.
The exact amount customers' rates might increase depends on their natural gas usage.
Company officials will make a presentation about the rate case during the two input sessions before public comments are taken.
The hearing can be viewed online at www.psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php or observed via phone at 1-888-585-9008, room code: 259-316-322. Written comments can be emailed to ndpsc@nd.gov or mailed to Public Service Commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 408, Bismarck, ND 58505.
To offer comments during the input session, call 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list. The commission will call back each person on the list during the session to provide comments.
The PSC says commissioners will use information gathered at the input sessions to identify areas of concern to investigate during a formal hearing on MDU's rate case, which will begin March 17.
AARP North Dakota has intervened in the case and will participate in the hearing process. The organization that advocates for people age 50 and older has concerns that a significant jump in rates would adversely impact older residents.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.