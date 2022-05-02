 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

MDU finishes power restoration effort; flooding an issue in eastern North Dakota

  • 0
mdu2.jpg

Montana-Dakota Utilities linemen work to restore power in western North Dakota in the aftermath of the late-April blizzard.

 PROVIDED, MDU

Montana-Dakota Utilities over the weekend finished restoring electricity to all of its customers in western North Dakota who lost power during a devastating late-April blizzard.

A few thousand rural electric cooperative customers still remained without power on Monday, however, and eastern North Dakota continued to deal with flooding caused by recent snowmelt and rains.

MDU is a major power supplier in western North Dakota and eastern Montana and at one point had about 18,000 customers in the dark following the April 22-24 storm. Most of them were back online by late last week, but MDU had expected a couple of northwestern North Dakota towns to remain without power well into this week. The company updated the timeline on Saturday, however, and eventually reported that all power had been restored by that evening.

"MDU crews will remain in the area to continue work on damage to power lines that currently aren’t in service, but are necessary for system reliability," Hanson said. "That work will continue for the next couple of weeks."

People are also reading…

There were still about 2,500 outages in the region on Monday reported by poweroutage.us. The service does not track all of the rural electric co-ops in the region that were impacted by the storm, and the actual total might be higher. An outage estimate from the state Department of Emergency Services was not immediately available.

The blizzard two two weekends ago brought heavy snow, freezing rain and strong winds to the region. The storm downed an estimated 4,000 power poles, according to the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives. At one point an estimated 19,000 people in western North Dakota were without power.

The restoration effort has included dozens of ground crews with regular equipment and also tracked vehicles to help pull them through the mud, along with airplanes and drones. Crews "have been working around the clock, making progress every day," REC Executive Vice President and General Manager Josh Kramer said in a statement.

"We are thankful for the outpouring of kindness, patience and acts of generosity -- the farmer who pulled a line crew out of the mud or ditch, the snowplow operator who opened a road, and those who shared food with crews," Kramer said.

Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide emergency and a statewide disaster in the wake of recent storms, and he plans to request presidential disaster declarations to unlock federal aid.

Burgum's disaster declaration is for areas impacted by record snowfall during a three-day blizzard earlier in April. The emergency is related to the widespread damage to electrical infrastructure in the west and the flooding in the east.

Moderate to major flooding is continuing in the Red River Basin, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a flood warning for much of that region. Some highways remained closed in northeastern North Dakota on Monday, along with two bridges connecting Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, Minnesota. Load restrictions are in place in the region to protect soft roads.

The Associated Press on Monday reported that authorities asked some residents of Cavalier to evacuate their homes due to flooding following as much as 2 inches of rain in the region over the weekend. The Pembina County Sheriff's Office said some areas “will become inundated, and residents may be unable to leave due to flooded streets.”

About 1,100 people live in Cavalier, which is about 80 miles northwest of Grand Forks. It wasn't immediately known how many residents evacuated.

Neche, with a population of about 380, has become an island and might remain that way for several days to a week, according to Pembina County Emergency Management spokeswoman Rebecca Flanders.

In Pembina, water is touching Interstate 29 but has not covered the road, according to AP. Sand is being delivered to the area, and high school students will be volunteering to fill sandbags on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather service's state forecast calls for no precipitation through the rest of the workweek. Bismarck-Mandan could see high temperatures in the 70s later in the week.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Several cars burn after BNSF Railway train derails near Burlington

Several cars burn after BNSF Railway train derails near Burlington

Several rail cars caught fire after at least 11 cars of a BNSF train derailed near Burlington early Sunday, but no injuries were reported. The railroad said in a statement that the train derailed between Minot and Des Lacs, North Dakota, around 1 a.m. Sunday, and railcars containing paper products and frozen foods caught fire. BNSF said railcars carrying hazardous materials on the train did not leave the tracks and had been pulled away from the fire. Burlington Fire Chief Karter Lassman said a couple homes near the derailment were evacuated Sunday morning as a precaution. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation

North Dakota oil industry wants end to price-based tax triggers

North Dakota oil industry wants end to price-based tax triggers

North Dakota’s oil industry wants lawmakers to change the framework for taxing crude production that abolishes the price-based triggers. Unless oil prices suddenly decline, North Dakota’s treasury may start reaping the benefits of a tax increase on drillers that could bump state tax collections by billions of dollars. The present situation with high crude prices is in contrast situation to just a few years ago when low oil prices threatened to trigger a tax break for drillers that would have cost the state lost revenue. Backers of abolishing triggers say it gives drillers certainty and keeps the industry’s jobs and revenue flowing

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuba holds massive May Day parade for first time since pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News