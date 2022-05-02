MDU finishes power restoration effort; flooding an issue in eastern North Dakota

Montana-Dakota Utilities over the weekend finished restoring electricity to all of its customers in western North Dakota who lost power during a devastating late-April blizzard.

A few thousand rural electric cooperative customers still remained without power on Monday, however, and eastern North Dakota continued to deal with flooding caused by recent snowmelt and rains.

MDU is a major power supplier in western North Dakota and eastern Montana and at one point had about 18,000 customers in the dark following the April 22-24 storm. Most of them were back online by late last week, but MDU had expected a couple of northwestern North Dakota towns to remain without power well into this week. The company updated the timeline on Saturday, however, and eventually reported that all power had been restored by that evening.

"MDU crews will remain in the area to continue work on damage to power lines that currently aren’t in service, but are necessary for system reliability," Hanson said. "That work will continue for the next couple of weeks."

There were still about 2,500 outages in the region on Monday reported by poweroutage.us. The service does not track all of the rural electric co-ops in the region that were impacted by the storm, and the actual total might be higher. An outage estimate from the state Department of Emergency Services was not immediately available.

The blizzard two two weekends ago brought heavy snow, freezing rain and strong winds to the region. The storm downed an estimated 4,000 power poles, according to the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives. At one point an estimated 19,000 people in western North Dakota were without power.

The restoration effort has included dozens of ground crews with regular equipment and also tracked vehicles to help pull them through the mud, along with airplanes and drones. Crews "have been working around the clock, making progress every day," REC Executive Vice President and General Manager Josh Kramer said in a statement.

"We are thankful for the outpouring of kindness, patience and acts of generosity -- the farmer who pulled a line crew out of the mud or ditch, the snowplow operator who opened a road, and those who shared food with crews," Kramer said.

Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide emergency and a statewide disaster in the wake of recent storms, and he plans to request presidential disaster declarations to unlock federal aid.

Burgum's disaster declaration is for areas impacted by record snowfall during a three-day blizzard earlier in April. The emergency is related to the widespread damage to electrical infrastructure in the west and the flooding in the east.

Moderate to major flooding is continuing in the Red River Basin, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a flood warning for much of that region. Some highways remained closed in northeastern North Dakota on Monday, along with two bridges connecting Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, Minnesota. Load restrictions are in place in the region to protect soft roads.

The Associated Press on Monday reported that authorities asked some residents of Cavalier to evacuate their homes due to flooding following as much as 2 inches of rain in the region over the weekend. The Pembina County Sheriff's Office said some areas “will become inundated, and residents may be unable to leave due to flooded streets.”

About 1,100 people live in Cavalier, which is about 80 miles northwest of Grand Forks. It wasn't immediately known how many residents evacuated.

Neche, with a population of about 380, has become an island and might remain that way for several days to a week, according to Pembina County Emergency Management spokeswoman Rebecca Flanders.

In Pembina, water is touching Interstate 29 but has not covered the road, according to AP. Sand is being delivered to the area, and high school students will be volunteering to fill sandbags on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather service's state forecast calls for no precipitation through the rest of the workweek. Bismarck-Mandan could see high temperatures in the 70s later in the week.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

