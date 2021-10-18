 Skip to main content
McVille beats out Bismarck for best-tasting water
Bismarck has great-tasting tap water, but it's not the best in the state.

Bismarck was a finalist in the Drinking Water Taste Test at the recent 93rd annual North Dakota Water & Pollution Control Conference, held in Fargo. But the capital city got beat out by McVille for top honors. McVille is a community of a few hundred people in northeastern North Dakota's Nelson County.

The North Dakota chapter of the American Water Works Association sponsors the taste test contest. Bismarck won in 2018. Mandan won in 2016.

