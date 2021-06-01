McLean County to conduct active shooter exercise

The McLean County Courthouse in Washburn will be closed Wednesday afternoon as county officials conduct an active shooter training exercise.
The exercise is a way for area first responders and officials with the county's sheriff's office and court system to sharpen their response skills in the event of an armed assailant on county property. It is funded through a U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant.
The exercise is scheduled to run from 1-5 p.m.
