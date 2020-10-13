McLean County ethanol plant drilling carbon storage test well

“Certainly that market attracts projects like this,” Zueger said.

Blue Flint’s carbon emissions are the result of its fermentation process. The facility grinds up corn and uses enzymes to break down the starch into glucose, Zueger said. Yeast then converts the glucose to ethanol, and carbon dioxide is released in the process.

Ethanol plants produce a nearly pure stream of carbon dioxide that requires little processing before it’s injected.

Midwest AgEnergy also operates another ethanol plant, Dakota Spirit near Jamestown, and is looking at the feasibility of transporting its carbon dioxide to the Blue Flint site for injection.

The test well should be complete in about 45 days. Rock samples from the Inyan Kara Formation at 4,500 feet underground and the Deadwood Formation at 10,000 feet will be removed and analyzed by the Energy & Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota. That work will help determine the feasibility of injecting the carbon dioxide in those layers of rock.

The test well, which is west of Blue Flint, could be used as the injection well down the road, Zueger said.

