McKenzie County rollover kills Montana man
A one-vehicle rollover crash in McKenzie County killed a man from Sidney, Montana.

Jared Walters, 34, lost control of the SUV he was driving on state Highway 68, and the vehicle overturned multiple times, according to the Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 2 p.m. Thursday, about 15 miles southwest of Alexander.

Walters was pronounced dead at a Sidney hospital. 

Passenger Jamie Walters, 29, of Sidney, was flown to a Minot hospital with unspecified injuries. Two juvenile passengers in car seats were not injured, the patrol reported.

