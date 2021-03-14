McKenzie County pipeline project 'vital' if DAPL shuts down, developer says

A pipeline project proposed for McKenzie County would be "vital" if the Dakota Access Pipeline shuts down, according to the project's developer.
Bridger Pipeline, part of True Companies, wants to convert 27 miles of an oil gathering pipeline into a transmission line. The company also plans to extend it by adding another 2.4 miles of 8-inch pipe. The project falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission, which is holding a hearing on the proposal later this month.
The completed line would run 29.4 miles from Johnson's Corner east of Watford City to Bridger's Wilson Station south of the community. Oil eventually would make its way to Gurnsey, Wyoming, and then to other markets, according to Bridger's application filed with the PSC.
The application alludes to the potential shutdown of Dakota Access, a matter under consideration by a federal judge and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The corps has been embroiled in litigation over the pipeline for nearly five years with the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes, which fear water pollution from the line that carries as much as half of North Dakota's daily oil output from the Bakken to Illinois. The corps and pipeline developer Energy Transfer maintain the line is safe.
Bridger said its proposed pipeline segment "will be a vital part of an alternative route out of North Dakota in the event of a shutdown of the other pipelines leaving the Williston Basin."
The proposed segment would cost $21 million and have the capacity to transport up to 50,000 barrels per day of oil.
True Companies operates a number of pipeline systems that carry oil from North Dakota to Wyoming. The company came under scrutiny by the PSC several years ago when two of its gathering lines underwent changes in pressure and storage, causing them to be classified as transmission lines, which fall under PSC oversight. Gathering lines tend to be smaller, collecting oil from wells, whereas transmission lines tend to be larger, taking oil from central locations such as a terminal or storage facility to market.
The PSC's hearing on the McKenzie County project will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 22, at Teddy's Residential Suites, 113 9th Ave. SE in Watford City.
Members of the public can testify in person or remotely by calling 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list. The PSC will call those on the list during the hearing to deliver their testimony over the phone. People who plan to reference documents or photos during their testimony should send them to ndpsc@nd.gov.
Written testimony can be submitted March 22-29 by emailing ndpsc@nd.gov or mailing it to: Public Service Commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 408, Bismarck, ND 58505.
The hearing can be viewed online at www.psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php or observed via phone at 1-888-585-9008, room code: 259-316-322.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.