McKenzie County pipeline project 'vital' if DAPL shuts down, developer says

A pipeline project proposed for McKenzie County would be "vital" if the Dakota Access Pipeline shuts down, according to the project's developer.

Bridger Pipeline, part of True Companies, wants to convert 27 miles of an oil gathering pipeline into a transmission line. The company also plans to extend it by adding another 2.4 miles of 8-inch pipe. The project falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission, which is holding a hearing on the proposal later this month.

The completed line would run 29.4 miles from Johnson's Corner east of Watford City to Bridger's Wilson Station south of the community. Oil eventually would make its way to Gurnsey, Wyoming, and then to other markets, according to Bridger's application filed with the PSC.

The application alludes to the potential shutdown of Dakota Access, a matter under consideration by a federal judge and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The corps has been embroiled in litigation over the pipeline for nearly five years with the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes, which fear water pollution from the line that carries as much as half of North Dakota's daily oil output from the Bakken to Illinois. The corps and pipeline developer Energy Transfer maintain the line is safe.