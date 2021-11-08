McKenzie County compressor station fire prompts evacuations

A fire early Monday at a McKenzie County compressor station prompted officials to briefly evacuate several nearby residents.

Firefighters were called to the scene off N.D. Highway 23 northeast of Watford City around 1 a.m. and found that a motor at the station had caught fire. Compressor stations are used to maintain pressure within pipeline systems.

"We cleared the area around there because it is a high-pressure gas location, just to be on the safe side," Keene Fire Chief John Rolfsrud said.

The fire was put out later in the morning, and no one was injured.

Targa Resources operates the compressor station. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McKenzie County Emergency Manager Karolin Jappe said she trains with Targa each year to prepare for incidents such as this one, and the response to Monday's incident went well.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

