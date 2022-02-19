Massive power demand looms as industrial projects eye western North Dakota, report says

The data center intended for cryptocurrency mining near Williston plans to use a whopping amount of electricity, comparable to the output of a coal-fired power plant.

And the data center is far from the only project coming to western North Dakota that will demand a huge amount of energy.

A new report from Barr Engineering commissioned by the North Dakota Transmission Authority examines a host of industrial projects expected to come to the region. It concludes that at least another 2,250 megawatts of electric generating capacity will be needed within the next 15 years to serve the projects, as well as to support the power demand of residents and oil and gas production.

“That’s another two Coal Creek Stations,” Transmission Authority Director John Weeda said, comparing the anticipated demand to the generating capacity of North Dakota’s largest coal plant.

Varied sources

The projects that utilities will need to serve are varied, including the data center, a large greenhouse on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, a plant that proposes to extract components of oil field saltwater, and several carbon capture and storage efforts, among other facilities.

Some of the biggest energy consumers mentioned in the report are systems planned for coal plants to capture their carbon emissions, including at Coal Creek and Milton R. Young stations. The carbon capture systems would be powered by the plants themselves, reducing the facilities' electric outputs by about 30%, according to the report. If the systems come to fruition, utilities will likely look to other sources of generation to make up the difference to support energy needs elsewhere, the report says. Such is the case at Coal Creek, where the incoming owner plans to hook up 400 megawatts of wind power to the line that carries electricity to Minnesota.

There’s no single power source utilities will draw from to meet the growing power need, but the report indicates demand is expected to rise for sources of electricity with a lesser carbon footprint.

In some cases, the developers of industrial projects coming to the state are proponents of wind power, Weeda said. Plus, wind companies continue to eye the state.

“A lot of people want to build wind projects in North Dakota,” Weeda said. “The problem is, half of the time you won’t have enough (power) because the wind isn’t blowing. There also have to be other solutions.”

Many of the industrial projects in the works expect a constant supply of power, the report states. That’s where natural gas could play a bigger role. Weeda anticipates more gas-fired power plants emerging in the state. Some of the industrial facilities planned for western North Dakota will make use of components of gas produced in the Bakken oil fields, and they could potentially send other components, such as ethane, for use as fuel in an adjacent power plant, he said.

The report acknowledges gas-fired power also emit carbon dioxide, and that emerging technology to remove those emissions could be used down the road. Gas-fired power release about half the amount of carbon dioxide as coal-fired power.

Meeting growth

Weeda anticipates much of the work to meet the looming demand will fall to Basin Electric Power Cooperative which, along with rural distribution co-ops, serves much of western North Dakota.

Basin recently expanded its Lonesome Creek Station near Watford City, adding a sixth natural gas unit to boost the site’s capacity to 270 megawatts, the co-op said in a statement to the Tribune.

“We continue to use an all-of-the-above strategy, including coal, natural gas, renewables, and the market, to meet our member’s growth,” Basin said.

The co-op says it’s no stranger to such growth, having met the electrical needs of the ethanol industry in the Midwest, the coal bed methane industry in Wyoming and the Bakken oil boom. It has invested nearly $1 billion in transmission and generation in the Bakken region since 2010.

Weeda said he met with representatives from Basin last month before releasing the report, and they were not surprised by its contents.

“That was comforting,” he said.

Basin has done forecasting of its own, which shows “significant growth in western North Dakota,” the co-op said, adding, “We continue to evaluate options to meet that growth.” It said that “transmission will be vital to maintain reliability and stability” of the power grid.

Transmission lines are major power lines that carry electricity into and out of the state, as well as within North Dakota. Weeda said Basin installed a key transmission line several years ago that runs from coal country to Killdeer, Williston and Tioga.

“That’s really the backbone of serving these projects out in that area,” he said.

He anticipates the line might be extended around the east end of Lake Sakakawea in the future, and that other shorter lines could emerge in western North Dakota.

He’s hopeful more power lines will be built moving electricity east and west from North Dakota. In most cases they would export power, but the flow of electricity could also be reversed if demand suddenly arose in the western part of the state, he said.

Weeda said Gov. Doug Burgum’s announcement last year of a goal to make the state carbon-neutral by 2030 “has really changed the rhetoric” among people outside the state who “have become very interested in how North Dakota is doing this.”

Carbon neutrality involves striking a balance between the carbon dioxide released from within the state and the amount of emissions contained or offset in some way.

Companies eyeing the state for industrial projects should communicate early on with electricity suppliers about their needs, Weeda said. He's hopeful the report’s conclusions will inform the public and utilities as well as state leaders of the opportunities and challenges ahead.

“We should be paying attention to it,” he said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.