March airport passenger traffic highest in 2 years in North Dakota

March boardings at the Bismarck Airport were 35% higher than the same month last year. 

Passenger traffic in March at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports was up 35% from March 2021.

It was the highest monthly count in the past two years, but still below levels before the coronavirus pandemic, according to figures from the state Aeronautics Commission.

February 2020 -- the month before the pandemic hit -- was the last time that the state posted a higher monthly passenger count than this March's 97,561. The March 2021 count was 72,504.

“It is exciting news to see the highest monthly airline passenger count in two years,” Aeronautics Commissioner Kyle Wanner said in a statement. “These recent passenger numbers help to showcase the continual resiliency and positive recovery in demand for air transportation services within North Dakota."

The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston all saw passenger increases last month over March 2021, ranging from 23% in Bismarck to 154% in Dickinson. Hector International in Fargo, the state's largest airport, saw an increase of 29%. Williston's rise was 83%.

Four airports saw increases from pre-pandemic March 2019 -- Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Fargo. Bismarck's drop was 19%. The overall state drop was 9%.

Wanner said the commission expects growth going forward, that "demand for air service should remain elevated going into the summer months, particularly in the leisure sector of the travel market.”

