Marathon converts Dickinson Refinery to renewable diesel plant; wind turbines to power site

Renewable diesel, on the other hand, flows well even when it’s cold and can be used alone in diesel engines, though it too is often blended.

The Dickinson plant began producing renewable diesel late last year and has ramped up to its full capacity in recent weeks. It has the ability to produce 12,000 barrels per day of the biofuel.

California is the primary consumer of renewable diesel in the United States, Brooks said. To get its oil there, Marathon is shipping fuel from the Dickinson facility to the West Coast via train. It’s then loaded onto ships that take it south.

Marathon isn’t the only company producing biofuels in North Dakota to eye California markets. California has established a low-carbon fuel standard, which is a series of policies designed to decrease the carbon intensity of the state’s transportation fuels to improve air quality and reduce dependency on petroleum, according to the state’s Air Resources Board.

Several ethanol plants in North Dakota are developing systems to capture the carbon dioxide they produce and bury the emissions underground, which makes their fuel more attractive to customers in states such as California.