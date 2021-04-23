Mandan police seek help finding missing man

Mandan police have issued a Silver Alert, seeking the public's help in finding a missing man who they say has a traumatic brain injury.

Lorn Taylor, 50, is 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 167 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair. His last known whereabouts were around 4 p.m. Friday in Mandan walking westbound north of the Comfort Inn. He is believed to be on foot.

Police say Lorn has a traumatic brain injury, mobility issues and doesn't communicate well. He was last seen wearing a white football jersey with the number 50 in navy blue on the back; he also was wearing black sweat pants and a grey baseball cap worn backwards.

Anyone with information should call the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

