Mandan Police Explorer post sees growth

The growth comes with some growing pains -- mostly the need for more funding. The department provided start-up funds for the program. Donations, fees and participant fundraising such as coffee and jerky sales have kept it going. Now the proceeds from a June golf tournament will help alleviate some of those pains.

The four-man scramble tournament is June 19 at the Mandan Municipal course. Explorers will be on hand to help at the tournament, gaining public relations and fundraising skills in the process. They regularly volunteer at community projects such as Grill with a Cop, Brave the Shave and Polar Plunge. They also serve as Color Guard at local events and assist with traffic control at the Fourth of July parade.

“It gets kids out there where people can see them, and it’s good for them,” Flaten said.

Cody Holzer, a junior at Mandan High School, is one of the original eight members of the post and has risen through the ranks to become the post lieutenant. Along the way, he’s picked up a greater appreciation for police and the work they do. The idea that police work against the public and not with them is a misconception, he said.

“They’ve been more of a family to me than an enemy,” Holzer said.