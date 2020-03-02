Mandan Police Explorer post sees growth

Brooke Will has learned a lot about police work and about herself since joining the Mandan Police Explorers program last fall.
“It teaches you how to use your voice and be confident in a situation and not just hide in the background,” the Legacy High School junior said.
Will and others in the program go through twice-monthly sessions led by specialists on a variety of topics. In a monthly session held on a Saturday, they put those skills into action. It might be CPR or radio communications, or a simulated domestic violence situation during which participants “go in and act as if they are police officers,” Will said.
“When you’re in a scenario, you realize how much you are on the spot,” she said.
Mandan Police Department Explorer Post 2853 started in 2017. Department personnel work as advisers and trainers. The post is chartered through the Boy Scouts. Members are ages 14 to 21, and come from Mandan, Bismarck and surrounding areas.
The program is designed to give participants “a good enough exposure that they have a realistic view” of police work through hands-on training, Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten said. An initial roster of eight has now grown to 22.
“We did not think we’d see so many at this point,” Flaten said.
The growth comes with some growing pains -- mostly the need for more funding. The department provided start-up funds for the program. Donations, fees and participant fundraising such as coffee and jerky sales have kept it going. Now the proceeds from a June golf tournament will help alleviate some of those pains.
The four-man scramble tournament is June 19 at the Mandan Municipal course. Explorers will be on hand to help at the tournament, gaining public relations and fundraising skills in the process. They regularly volunteer at community projects such as Grill with a Cop, Brave the Shave and Polar Plunge. They also serve as Color Guard at local events and assist with traffic control at the Fourth of July parade.
“It gets kids out there where people can see them, and it’s good for them,” Flaten said.
Cody Holzer, a junior at Mandan High School, is one of the original eight members of the post and has risen through the ranks to become the post lieutenant. Along the way, he’s picked up a greater appreciation for police and the work they do. The idea that police work against the public and not with them is a misconception, he said.
“They’ve been more of a family to me than an enemy,” Holzer said.
He enjoys the discipline and experience that come with being an Explorer.
“I like how we do formation,” he said. “It makes us look really professional. And the competitions help us show off our skills.”
Participants have the opportunity to travel to competitions to test their skills. North Dakota’s first such competition is set for June in West Fargo. The Mandan post will send a four-person team to be judged on responses to a variety of scenarios such as robbery or burglary calls, said Detective Mike Wood, the post adviser.
“We’ve got a great group of kids,” Wood said. “They’re bright, retaining information, and doing a great job on the scenarios.”
Will is eyeing a career in law enforcement -- possibly the FBI or CIA -- and plans to study criminal justice after high school. A participant who goes through the program, perhaps goes to college and comes back to Mandan might have some advantages if they seek employment with the department, Flaten said.
“We’d seriously look at hiring them,” she said.
