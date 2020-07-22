Mandan man puts Cold War-era missile site up for auction

"The Cold War wasn't that long ago, but the younger generation -- they maybe don't know what this actually meant, but it happened right here in North Dakota," Keller said, referring to the period when tensions were high between the U.S. and the communist Soviet Union and its allies.

Several military installations were built in North Dakota, including the multibillion-dollar Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex near Nekoma in the northeast. Its imposing concrete radar pyramid is visible for miles around, atop the flat landscape and amid spinning wind turbines.

Long decommissioned, many of the former bases were picked over for scrap or demolished, though some have been repurposed or still keep a nod to history.

The State Historical Society of North Dakota maintains the Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile Site near Cooperstown, which is open by appointment and visited by about 4,000 people a year. Site Supervisor Rob Branting said the Fairdale site -- one of four -- helped protect the Nekoma base, the only one of its kind, which was armed with dozens of anti-ballistic missiles.

"There was actually three other ones just like (the Fairdale site), basically in kind of a clockwise northwest-northeast-southeast-southwest from the Nekoma area," Branting said. "And this one is the southeast one."