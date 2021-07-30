Mandan man killed on Dickinson street ID'd; driver charged with felony

Authorities have identified a Mandan man who died after being struck by a vehicle on a Dickinson street, and they've charged the driver of the SUV that allegedly hit him.

Aaron Schmidt, 22, was crossing a roadway at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was hit by the SUV, the Highway Patrol reported.

The SUV's driver, Morgan Laroche, 25, of Dickinson, and a passenger in the vehicle were not injured.

Laroche was charged Thursday with criminal vehicular homicide, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Authorities allege in an affidavit that she was driving drunk. She's due in court Sept. 13. Court documents do not list an attorney for her.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1