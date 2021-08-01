 Skip to main content
Mandan man killed in State Fairgrounds crash
A Mandan man is dead after an early morning crash at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot.

The man was driving an off-highway vehicle that struck an unoccupied parked car in the parking lot head-on about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the Highway Patrol. 

The OHV overturned, and the driver and a female passenger from Mandan were ejected. The man was declared dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a Minot hospital with what the patrol said are non-life threatening injuries.

Their names were not immediately released. The patrol is continuing to investigate.

